Leonardo Subsidiary Gets Follow-On Contract to Build FAA Navigational Equipment

A U.S.-based subsidiary of Leonardo will continue to produce distance measuring equipment for the Federal Aviation Administration's navigation procedures under a potential three-year contract.

Selex ES aims to produce and deliver more than 200 pieces of DME through the new and previous contracts in an effort to help the agency increase national airspace system performance and operational availability, Leonardo said Thursday.

The subsidiary will also provide systems engineering, program management, test and evaluation, site implementation, training and depot logistics services.

Contract work will take place in Overland Park, Kan., over a one-year base period, followed by a pair of one-year option periods.

Selex has delivered at least 1,200 DME systems to government and commercial customers in the last 25 years.