ManTech to Extend Operational Support for Space Force’s Launch Programs

The U.S. Air Force has awarded ManTech International a potential four-month, $20.9M contract modification to continue performing system engineering and integration services to support the U.S. Space Force’s launch operations.

The Department of Defense said Tuesday that Space and Missile Systems Center will obligate fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, procurement and research, development, test and evaluation funds at the time of award.

In 2010, ManTech secured a potential 10-year, $160M contract to support current and future space launch activities under the Air Force’s Launch and Range Systems Wing.

Work under the new firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification will take place at the Los Angeles Air Force Base and Vandenberg AFB in California and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

The Pentagon expects ManTech to conclude contract services by Sept. 22.