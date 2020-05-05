ManTech Unveils Threat Simulation Offering for Space Assets; Rick Wagner Quoted

Rick Wagner
ManTech International has launched a cyberattack simulation offering designed to help organizations identify vulnerabilities in their space-based technologies.
ManTech said Monday the Space Range tool is based on a software-defined infrastructure framework and virtualizes attacks such as satellite hacks, software bugs and misconfigurations that impact orbital and terrestrial networks including command-and-control platforms and multiple-processor architectures.
Space Range, which is currently in its first phase, simulates a range of real-world attacks including payload hijacking, malware and denial of service attacks. Plans are also in place to expand the roster of virtualized attacks in subsequent iterations of the offering, ManTech noted.
Rick Wagner, president of the mission cyber and intelligence solutions group at ManTech and 2020 Wash100 Award winner, said that Space Range “fills the vital role” of defending space assets including network transport technologies and complex ground stations.
Space Range’s development builds on ManTech's prior work creating a cyber range for the Department of Defense in 2009 and an Advanced Cyber Range Environment in 2017.
