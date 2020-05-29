MDA Plans Lockheed Radar Upgrade Service Procurement

The Missile Defense Agency has indicated its intent to award Lockheed Martin a sole-source contract to help update software for an S-band radar platform designed to support the MDA's ballistic missile defense efforts.

A Beta SAM notice posted Wednesday stated that the agency is looking to adapt the current Long Range Discrimination Radar configuration for fielding next year and deploy a new LRDR system with updated software by December 2023.

Key system requirements highlighted in the notice include active sensor bias monitoring, space domain awareness and object identification.

The MDA also intends for the radar to function at reduced power and work with command-and -control, battle management and communications systems.

Lockheed's rotary systems division is the prime contractor on the LRDR program and is scheduled to deliver the technical data package along with software products in the third quarter of the government's 2021 fiscal year.

Interested vendors can still respond to the questions in the request for information through June 12.