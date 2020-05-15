Microsoft Issues Security Data on COVID-19-Themed Cyberattacks

Microsoft has publicly released its COVID-19 threat intelligence data in efforts to inform customers of new approaches in cyberattacks.

The security data contains file hash indicators that depict COVID-19-themed phishing attacks and malicious email attachments, the company said Thursday .

Microsoft has attached a guide that will enable users to view and incorporate the data into their Azure Sentinel feeds. The Azure Sentinel Playbook will generate security data to users’ feeds in the event that the service's built-in threat intelligence analytic templates trace suspicious activities.

Users may also view the data through Microsoft’s Graph Security API and Azure Sentinel GitHub services.

The company seeks to help the cybersecurity community repel attacks from hostile actors through the intelligence data.