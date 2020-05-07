Mitre has tapped Nadia Schadlow, formerly U.S. deputy national security adviser for strategy and Daniela Rus, director of the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, to serve as senior visiting fellows.
Schadlow and Rus will support research and development efforts and provide advice in the areas of supply chain and healthcare under their new roles, the company said Tuesday.
Mitre established the Senior Visiting Fellows initiative to communicate with experts in line with various topics such as national defense and cybersecurity.
“Both Daniela and Nadia will help to advance MITRE’s efforts of addressing large, complex problems facing our society,” said Jason Providakes, president and CEO at Mitre and a former Wash100 winner.
Mitre Names Nadia Schadlow, Daniela Rus as Senior Visiting Fellows; Jason Providakes Quoted
