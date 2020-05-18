The U.S. Navy seeks information on the potential procurement of an existing aircraft system to be used for undergraduate jet training.
The service branch said Thursday in a SAM notice it requires an Undergraduate Jet Training System that will meet the chief of naval air training’s modernization needs.
UJTS may succeed the Navy’s existing T-45 Combined MultiService Pilot and Advanced Strike Fighter Undergraduate Military Flight Officer training systems.
The future training jet will support field carrier landing practice and carrier touch-and-go activities.
Naval Air Systems Command needs a UJTS aircraft that features suitable avionics platforms, cockpit configuration, air vehicle performance and carrier launching and arrest systems.
Interested parties may submit responses through July 13.
Navy Conducts Market Research for New Aircraft Trainer
