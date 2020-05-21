Navy Exercises $59M Option on General Dynamics Aegis Control System Parts Supply Contract

General Dynamics has received a $58.6M contract modification exercising the first option year of a previously issued award for the supply of Aegis Weapon System components to the U.S. Navy and international customers.

General Dynamics’ ordnance and tactical systems business will manufacture and deliver MK82 guided-missile directors as well as MK200 director control units intended for the Aegis system’s MK99 missile fire control element, the Department of Defense said Wednesday .

The MK82 technology has dual-radio frequency features meant to direct the fire control system’s antenna to a designated position for target detection.

MK200 contains amplifier elements to support the MK99 system’s signals processing and positioning functionalities.

According to the DoD, Naval Sea Systems Command will obligate the full amount in fiscal 2020 Navy shipbuilding and conversion as well as foreign military sales funds at the time of award.

Contract work is slated to take place in Williston, Vt., and Saco, Maine, through December 2025.