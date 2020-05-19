BAE Systems has landed the prime spot on a five-year, $26.7M task order to help the Department of the Navy implement an infrared countermeasures system across a fleet of tanker and transport aircraft.
The company said Monday it will integrate and demonstrate the Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures, or LAIRCM, system with both transport and refueling variants of the KC-130J aircraft.
LAIRCM is designed to detect enemy infrared missiles and cue the need to counter such threats.
The award provides for program management, installation, system testing, engineering and other support services required to implement DON's new LAIRCM.
BAE will install LAIRCM on a maximum of 19 KC-130J units in Crestview, Fla. Vertex Aerospace’s aircraft integration and sustainment division will support the effort.
A prototype-focused team within DON’s Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division issued the award.
Navy Taps BAE Systems to Integrate, Assess Infrared Missile Counter System
