Navy to Hold Virtual Industry Day for New Logistics Ships

The Naval Sea Systems Command plans to host an industry day online to discuss next-generation logistics ships that will build on existing commercial designs.

The U.S. Navy said Thursday in a SAM notice it plans to implement NGLS to fortify the existing combat logistics force.

The industry day will take place in June across two sessions. The first session will provide a program brief and the second session will accommodate questions from participants.

The virtual event aims to gather industry input for market research and the continuous development of the NGLS program.

NAVSEA wants NGLS vessels to be smaller than existing logistics ships and support a wide range of naval activities such as refueling and resupply on the shore and on water.

NGLS ships will work to support expeditionary advanced base operations, littoral operations in contested environments and distributed maritime operations.

Interested parties may send responses through June 24.