Northrop Obtains Coast Guard Accreditation for Inertial Navigation System

The U.S. Coast Guard has formally authorized a Northrop Grumman -built inertial navigation suite for usage as a shipboard gyrocompass system.

The Sea Fiber Optic Gyrocompass Inertial Navigation with Data Distribution, or SeaFIND, system received accreditation from the Coast Guard after it demonstrated navigation data distribution capacities and achieved compatibility with the International Maritime Organization's gyrocompass suite requirements, the company said Monday .

Northrop noted the certification will enable other countries to utilize SeaFIND to comply with IMO’s standards.

The service branch’s authorization contains a mark of conformity under an agreement between the European Community and the U.S. in line with type authorization.