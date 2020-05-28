NTT Data to Help Implement IoT-Based Traffic Monitoring Platforms in Texas Capital

NTT Data and the government of Austin intend to collaborate on a pilot project aimed at deploying connected devices for use in traffic pattern analysis within Texas' capital city.

The company said Wednesday it seeks to help the Austin Transportation Department monitor downtown traffic challenges with the use of internet of things platforms, modular data center infrastructure and the Accelerate Smart data suite as part of a smart city pilot program.

Akira Shimada, senior executive vice president at NTT, said the company's technology will work to support the city's pedestrian safety goals and innovation efforts.

The possible collaboration will work to gather mobility and traffic data through wrong-way driving cases, vehicle classification and counting approaches.

Global NTT operating businesses developed the Accelerate Smart platform through a joint initiative. The system is based on the company's innovative Cognitive Foundation and uses hyperconverged infrastructure, IoT gateways and predictive analytics-driven virtualization software.