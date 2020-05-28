OneWeb has requested approval from the Federal Communications Commission to add 48K satellites to its existing constellation in low-Earth orbit.
The company said Wednesday it submitted a modification request to the agency in a push to help address a connectivity service demand among government agencies, businesses and individuals worldwide.
OneWeb noted the deployment of LEO constellations will support low-latency network service delivery to rural and remote locations across the globe.
FCC authorized the company in 2017 to offer connectivity services in the domestic market as part of the agency's initial Ku/Ka-band processing round
The satellite operator, which has deployed 74 satellites to date, noted it aims to meet new system specifications by updating its U.S. authorization.
OneWeb Submits FCC Request to Expand Satellite Constellation
OneWeb has requested approval from the Federal Communications Commission to add 48K satellites to its existing constellation in low-Earth orbit.
The company said Wednesday it submitted a modification request to the agency in a push to help address a connectivity service demand among government agencies, businesses and individuals worldwide.
OneWeb noted the deployment of LEO constellations will support low-latency network service delivery to rural and remote locations across the globe.
FCC authorized the company in 2017 to offer connectivity services in the domestic market as part of the agency's initial Ku/Ka-band processing round
The satellite operator, which has deployed 74 satellites to date, noted it aims to meet new system specifications by updating its U.S. authorization.