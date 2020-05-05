Carey Smith
Parsons has created a set of products that allow organizations to remotely monitor public health amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company said Monday it now offers DetectWise systems that allow for contactless health screening in buildings, airports, malls and other places that will be open to the public as some countries prepare to resume normal activity.
Modular kiosks containing DetectWise technologies will operate with methods verified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Customers may customize these kiosks to address specific needs.
“DetectWise uses sensors and cameras to measure body temperature, heart rate and respiration rate that will help our customers better understand if an individual is symptomatic for the COVID-19 virus, allowing them to take steps necessary to minimize the risk of spreading the disease,” said Carey Smith, president and chief operating officer at Parsons and a two-time Wash100 winner.
DetectWise kiosk deliveries will run over the following weeks.
Parsons Offers Contactless Health Monitoring Systems Amid COVID-19; Carey Smith Quoted
Carey Smith
Parsons has created a set of products that allow organizations to remotely monitor public health amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company said Monday it now offers DetectWise systems that allow for contactless health screening in buildings, airports, malls and other places that will be open to the public as some countries prepare to resume normal activity.
Modular kiosks containing DetectWise technologies will operate with methods verified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Customers may customize these kiosks to address specific needs.
“DetectWise uses sensors and cameras to measure body temperature, heart rate and respiration rate that will help our customers better understand if an individual is symptomatic for the COVID-19 virus, allowing them to take steps necessary to minimize the risk of spreading the disease,” said Carey Smith, president and chief operating officer at Parsons and a two-time Wash100 winner.
DetectWise kiosk deliveries will run over the following weeks.