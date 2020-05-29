PercuSense Secures DoD Funds for Chemical Exposure Monitoring Tech Dev’t

PercuSense has received a multiyear, $4.6M contract from two Department of Defense organizations to build a continuous monitoring biosensor technology that will work to detect exposure to toxic chemicals.

The company said Thursday it will use the funds awarded by the Defense Innovation Unit and the Defense Threat Reduction Agency to produce the on-body platform for first responders and military personnel to receive exposure alerts in real time.

According to PercuSense, it aims to create sensing electrodes that would measure toxicity.

"The project is especially gratifying when looking at the opportunity to protect the men and women of the military who are tasked with protecting all of us," said Rajiv Shah, founder and chairman at PercuSense.