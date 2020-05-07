Perspecta Secures FedRAMP 3PAO Recertification; Mac Curtis Quoted

Perspecta has renewed its accreditation to evaluate cloud-based solutions for federal government agencies as a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program Third Party Assessment Organization, the company reported on Thursday .

"With the federal government growing more focused on utilizing and migrating to FedRAMP certified services, this accreditation validates our commitment to delivering the quality solutions our customers can rely on," said Mac Curtis , president and chief executive officer, Perspecta and a six-time Wash100 Award recipient.

With the certification, Perspecta has been named one of fewer than 40 accredited assessors in the United States with this capability. In order to maintain its 3PAO status, Perspecta underwent a rigorous assessment conducted by the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA).

The process verified Perspecta’s technical competence according to FedRAMP requirements and compliance with international standards. With the completion, Perspecta was acknowledged via A2LA certificate number 3825.01. A2LA is an independent accreditation body that performs competency and independence assessments of 3PAOs as part of the FedRAMP program.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud-based services. Under the Security Assessment Framework, 3PAOs are required to be accredited by A2LA in order to be recognized by the FedRAMP Project Management Office (PMO). Perspecta received the original accreditation to become a FedRAMP 3PAO in June 2013.

"As a long-standing 3PAO, we look forward to leveraging our expertise in cloud migration and cybersecurity to partner and consult with our government customers along every step of their cloud modernization journeys," Curtis added.

In addition to the company’s FedRAMP recertification, Perspecta has received gold competency certification from Microsoft for demonstrating a commitment and an ability to provide cloud computing services to the public sector in May 2019 .

The Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider designations indicate that Perspecta can help agencies implement cloud, office and collaboration services with the Azure, Office 365 and Dynamics platforms. Curtis said the company applies its cloud migration approach along with the Microsoft products suite to provide an integrated offering to government customers.

