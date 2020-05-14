Perspecta Wins Red Hat Partner of the Year Award; Paul Smith, Bill Lovell Quoted

Red Hat has honored Perspecta with the Application Platform Success Partner of the Year award in recognition of the latter's open-source offerings for public sector customers.

The award also recognizes Perspecta's HealthConcourse suite, an open technology tool developed to link healthcare consumers, data producers, storage and services through a cloud-agnostic infrastructure, the company said Wednesday .

HealthConcourse also consolidates disparate data sets to enable access to current and legacy health records.

“Perspecta is a valued channel partner to Red Hat, and we are pleased to honor them with this well-deserved award,” said Paul Smith , senior vice president and general manager of public sector sales at Red Hat and a three-time Wash100 winner.

Bill Lovell, senior vice president and general manager at Perspecta’s health business group, said that Perspecta was looking forward “to a long-standing, continued collaboration in delivering successful cloud migrations and digital transformations to government customers.”