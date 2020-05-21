Qorvo Lands DoD Contract for Integrated Circuit Tech Dev’t

Qorvo has secured a three-year contract of an undisclosed sum to create a high-yield copper flip-chip GaN monolithic microwave integrated circuit technology in support of a Department of Defense initiative.

The company said Wednesday it will also help the device reach Manufacturing Readiness Level 9 in 2022 as part of the contract.

Dod plans to develop a high-yield domestic foundry that can allow vertical die stacking in phased-array radar platforms by optimizing the copper flip assembly procedure.

Vijay Balakrishna, senior director of research, infrastructure and defense products at Qorvo, said maturing flip-chip technology may enable the company to lower production time and generate increased yields.

Qorvo previously received a Manufacturing Readiness Level 10 grade from DoD.