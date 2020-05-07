Raytheon Technologies Reports First Quarter 2020 Results; Greg Hayes Quoted

Greg Hayes
Raytheon Technologies has reported first quarter 2020 results for standalone United Technologies including Otis and Carrier. The separation of Otis and Carrier and merger with Raytheon Company occurred on April 3, after the quarter closed, the company reported on Thursday.
"I'm proud of what our team has done to support our customers and do our part in fighting this global pandemic," said Raytheon Technologies CEO Greg Hayes. "During the quarter, we delivered solid results, exceeding our expectations for adjusted EPS and free cash flow, while also completing the spin-offs of Otis and Carrier and our merger with Raytheon."
Raytheon Technologies first quarter net sales of $18.2 billion were down 1 percent over the prior year, including flat organic sales and 1 point of foreign exchange headwind. Net income in the quarter was a loss of $83 million, down 106 percent versus the prior year and included $1.6 billion of net nonrecurring charges.
Cash flow from operations was $661 million and capital expenditures were $412 million, resulting in free cash flow of $249 million. Free cash flow included approximately $700 million of one-time cash separation payments.
Total cash separation payments in the quarter were approximately $1.5 billion, of which approximately $700 million was reflected as a financing outflow, principally associated with making whole payments in connection with the early retirement of debt.
Raytheon Company, which was not included in Raytheon Technologies' first quarter results, had first quarter net sales of $7.2 billion, up 6.5 percent over the prior year. Bookings were $10.3 billion, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.44. Backlog at the end of the first quarter 2020 was a record $51.3 billion, an increase of $10.2 billion or up 25 percent compared to the end of the first quarter 2019.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Raytheon Technologies' will continue protect the health and safety of its employees. The company has a variety of measures to ensure that employees will be able to work from home where possible, while implementing robust safety protocols to ensure facilities are clean and safe.
The financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. The extent of such impact depends on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, including new information which may emerge. Given the ongoing uncertainty regarding the scope, severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, RTC is not providing an outlook at this time and will revisit providing a 2020 outlook at our next earnings release.
On April 3, 2020, Raytheon Technologies successfully completed the separation of Otis and Carrier and the merger with Raytheon Company. Following these transactions, Raytheon Technologies had a cash balance of approximately $8.5 billion and a net debt position of approximately $25 billion.
Hayes continued, "Looking ahead, the merits and strategic rationale of the merger are clear. Raytheon Technologies has a diversified portfolio of industry-leading technologies across commercial aerospace and defense with solid positions on key platforms. We have a strong balance sheet, ample liquidity, and are well positioned to deliver value for our shareowners and customers over the long term."
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With 195,000 employees and four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Raytheon Technologies Reports First Quarter 2020 Results; Greg Hayes Quoted
