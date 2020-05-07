Researchers with Raytheon Technologies’ BBN Technologies subsidiary and Two Six Labs have created a mobile app designed to help application developers identify and apply information privacy techniques.
The team developed the Privacy Enhancements, or PE, for Android app under the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's Brandeis program, DARPA said Wednesday.
PE for Android features application programming interfaces, a privacy abstraction layer and services that maintain an application's privacy as the development process goes on. The mobile app isolates sensitive data away from the high-risk areas of development.
Users will also receive privacy policy context that informs decisions on how to manage information access.
“User privacy should be a first-rate concern for mobile app development, and we are hoping that open-sourcing PE for Android will galvanize the Android developer community,” said Josh Baron, the Brandeis program manager at DARPA.
Raytheon Technologies, Two Six Labs Help DARPA Develop Application Privacy Tool
