Raytheon Vet Dave Wajsgras Joins Martin Marietta Board as Independent Director

Dave Wajsgras, a 14-year Raytheon executive and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, has been elected as an independent director on Martin Marietta Materials' board of directors.

He fill the seat vacated by Stephen Zelnak Jr., who retired from the board after 27 years of service, Martin Marietta said Friday. The Raleigh, N.C.-based building materials supplier noted it has 10 board members, including nine independent directors.

Wajsgras led the intelligence, information and services business of the Waltham, Mass.-based company now known as Raytheon Technologies from March 2015 to April 2020 after nine years in the chief financial officer position there.

Prior to Raytheon, he was executive vice president and CFO of Lear Corp. and also oversaw profit-and-loss functions within the automotive components manufacturer's interior systems division.

He also served as corporate controller at Engelhard and held financial leadership roles at Honeywell International.