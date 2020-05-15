Red Hat, AWS Offer New Business IT Service for App Developers

Amazon Web Services and Red Hat have developed an offering that will assist customers with business-related information technology challenges.

Amazon Red Hat OpenShift, a joint service from the two companies, will allow organizations to develop AWS applications with Red Hat’s enterprise-tailored Kubernetes platform, Red Hat said Thursday .

The service incorporates Kubernetes tools and application programming interfaces into over 170 AWS cloud services, boosting the scalability and agility of development.

Customers may also use Amazon Red Hat OpenShift as a medium to implement hybrid deployments, allowing for workload shifts between cloud and on-premise systems depending on situational needs.

AWS and Red Hat are working to launch an early access program for the new service.