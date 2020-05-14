REI Systems received a five-year contract of an undisclosed value through the General Services Administration’s CIO Modernization and Enterprise Transformation blanket purchase agreement to update the agency’s personal property management suite.
The agency’s PPM systems work to help government agencies obtain, reuse and discard various personal property items, tools and equipment, the company said Tuesday.
“We delivered a comprehensive cloud-based solution for property reuse/sales, financial management, inventory, reporting, identity and access management, and data migration/management,” said Pradeep Krishnanath, director at REI Systems’ federal civilian segment.
The GSA established the COMET contract to provide Agile cloud-based development, operations, maintenance, transition and testing services to the Federal Acquisition Service. The agency awarded 12 companies spots on the COMET contract in October.
REI Systems Gets GSA Property Mgmt Suite Modernization Contract
