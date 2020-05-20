SAIC Added to 2020 Fortune 500 List; Nazzic Keene Quoted

Science Applications International Corp. has secured the 466th spot on Fortune magazine’s list of top 500 companies in fiscal year 2020.

SAIC said Tuesday it achieved revenue growth of 37 percent in 2019 and earned nearly $6.4B in the current FY to attain the designation.

The company noted it saw an increase in space and national security contracts in line with its acquisition of Engility in 2019.

Nazzic Keene , CEO at SAIC and a 2020 Wash100 winner, said the company’s revenue growth will allow continued investment in future offerings and its customers.

Fortune 500 companies were ranked based on their earnings in the last fiscal year.