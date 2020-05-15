SAIC to Build, Deploy Joint Staff Decision Support Tech; Jim Scanlon Quoted

Science Applications International Corp. has secured a potential five-year, $42M task order from the U.S. Army to develop, field and maintain a decision support system for the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

SAIC said Thursday it will also carry out technology integration and mission engineering services for Joint Staff J3 and J5 in support of the Orion platform.

The company received the task order under the Space and Missile Defense Command's Design, Development, Demonstration and Integration contract.

The Orion is a decision-making technology for military leaders designed to visualize personnel and equipment, provide actionable data and unify authoritative information from military service branches.