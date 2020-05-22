Seagate Offers Patents for Free to Support COVID-19 Response

Seagate Technology has agreed to offer all its patented data storage technologies to support efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said Thursday it will provide its intellectual property for free in support of COVID-19 diagnosis, treatment, containment and prevention under the Open COVID Pledge.

“Collaboration is going to be key in the efforts to fight the disease and minimize the lasting impact,” said Dave Mosley, CEO at Seagate.

The agreement follows Seagate’s other efforts to support COVID-19 response, such as medical supply donations, technology support for COVID-19 research and data science contributions.

The Open COVID Pledge aims to support coronavirus pandemic response through free access to intellectual property.