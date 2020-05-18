Securonix will power a Booz Allen Hamilton-built security information and event management-as-a-service offering designed to provide detection and threat response capabilities in the cloud.
Securonix said Thursday its Next-Gen SIEM system will allow users of Booz Allen's SIEM product to access threat modeling, detection, intelligence, analytics and user behavior capacities through a single management point.
Next-Gen SIEM also works to trace potential threats through machine learning and provide security incident response, log management and entity behavior analytics features.
“To defend their businesses from cyber threats, organizations need detection and response, attack contextualization, log management and around the clock monitoring,” said Sachin Nayyar, CEO of Securonix.
Securonix Fields Security Analytics Tech to Support Booz Allen Offering
