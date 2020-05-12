Sierra Nevada to Manufacture Third A-29 Aircraft for USAF

Sierra Nevada Corp. is slated to deliver an A-29 Super Tucano aircraft to the U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command in support of combat aviation adviser missions.

The aircraft represents the third unit under a previously awarded contract of an undisclosed sum by the Air Force, the company said Monday .

SNC has also partnered with Embraer Defense & Security to provide pilot training, logistics support, spare parts, ground support equipment and sustainment services under the contract.

The first two A-29 systems are currently in production in Florida and are scheduled for delivery along with the third unit in 2021, while support and training services will run through 2024.

Super Tucano is a light attack, combat and reconnaissance platform built to conduct missions within forward operating bases at rugged and austere areas.