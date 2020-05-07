Space Force Sets Launch Date for 6th X-37B Spaceplane Mission; John Raymond Quoted

The U.S. Space Force and United Launch Alliance are preparing to launch the sixth Orbital Test Vehicle mission through Boeing ’s X-37B spaceplane on May 16.

X-37B will be launched along with an Air Force Academy-built small satellite called FalconSat-8 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, the Space Force said Wednesday

FalconSat-8 will carry experiments from the Air Force as well as NASA and the Naval Research Laboratory focused on subject areas such as solar power, radiation impact and plant research.

In a prior announcement, ULA said it is continuing assembly activities for the Atlas V launch vehicle that will send the X-37B plane to orbit as part of the OTV-6 flight, also known as the USSF-7 mission.

The company noted that USSF-7 will serve as its 139th mission and 84th for the Atlas V rocket.

According to Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett, the OTV-6 effort will host more experiments than previous missions and focus on reusable space systems.

“Each launch represents a significant milestone and advancement in terms of how we build, test, and deploy space capabilities in a rapid and responsive manner,” noted Gen. John Raymond , chief of space operations at the Space Force and 2020 Wash100 Award winner.