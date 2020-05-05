Kratos Defense and Security Solutions has secured a potential five-year, $19M contract to help the U.S. Space Force monitor the signal performance of leased satellites.
The company said Monday it will perform 24/7 assessments of the satellites’ data and bandwidth utilization with regards to radio frequency.
USSF requires these services for satellites that deliver RF data to facilitate communications between space systems and ground systems. The contract has a one-year base period and four option years.
Kratos offers a network of RF monitoring stations across the globe to gather RF data via sensors. The company’s Network Operations Center functions 24 hours a day to oversee and apply the collected data.
Frank Backes, senior vice president of Kratos’ federal space group, said the company’s global sensor network will help USSF know more about commercial satellite use and develop better procurement strategies in the future.
Space Force Taps Kratos for Satellite Monitoring Support
