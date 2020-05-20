Space Force Wants to Know Industry’s Plan for 5G Shift

The U.S. Space Force seeks industry input on the use of 5G connectivity as a replacement for C-band technology.

USSF’s Commercial Satellite Communications Office wants to know industry’s approach to the shift from C-band satcom to ground-based 5G, the service branch said Tuesday in a SAM notice.

The service branch’s query is in response to the Federal Communications Commission’s statement that the agency aims to clear up the C-band spectrum to accommodate 5G.

USSF CSCO works to facilitate the procurement of commercial satcom services for defense mission partners.

Interested parties may submit responses through June 3. CSCO expects answers that relate to 5G planning in locations within and outside the continental U.S.