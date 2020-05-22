StackRox Adds New Features to Incident Response Platform

StackRox has unveiled new features designed to streamline runtime security response for users of the company’s version of the Kubernetes open-source platform.

Analysts and responders may use the StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform’s new functions to identify and arrange incident details for more informed decision making, StackRox said Wednesday .

Additional features of the platform include analyst notes, timeline views and federal benchmark checks.

“Incident analysis and response is challenging given the immutable and ephemeral nature of containers,” said Hillary Benson, head of product at StackRox.

Benson added that the new features reduce the manual work required to address this challenge in incident response.