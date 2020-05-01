Tamra Erwin Named to Deere & Company Board of Directors; John May Quoted

Deere & Company has elected Tamra Erwin, Verizon executive vice president and group CEO, to the company’s board of directors to provide leadership in smart connected machines and precision technologies, the company reported on Friday .

“Her wealth of experience in the telecommunications field will be of particular value as we extend our leadership in smart connected machines and precision technologies,” said John May, chairman and chief executive officer.

Verizon, headed by Erwin, has provided services and products for business and government clients around the world and has sales of more than $30B. With the company she is notable for her strategic impact, marketing and operations focus, technical savvy and passion for people.

As CEO of Verizon Business Group, she and her teams have delivered mission critical solutions to businesses worldwide and operates America’s most reliable wireless network and premier all-fiber network. She will continue to support businesses, government, and communities in preparing for digital transformation, innovation, and accelerated growth in the 5G era.

Throughout her career, Erwin has built a world-class culture of customer-centricity and business performance. Prior to her role as CEO, she supported the evolution and growth of Verizon’s wireline and wireless business segments.

She was the head of operations for Verizon Wireless, and led Verizon Fios, where she guided the growth of the company’s principal networks to record levels, delivering industry-leading experiences to consumer and business customers.

Earlier in her career, she was Chief Marketing Officer of Verizon Wireless. In the role, she launched the industry-shaping “Share Everything” pricing program, driving significant growth and initiated a company-wide branding and culture transformation to position Verizon as a global leader in communications, entertainment and technology.

Originally from Seattle, Erwin joined Verizon in the late 1980s. She also serves on the Verizon foundation board and the Paley Media Center board of trustees. With Erwin’s election, the Deere board will have 11 members, 10 of whom are independent, or non-employee, directors.

“We are pleased to welcome a business leader of Tami's stature to the Deere board…Tami’s background in marketing and customer support is yet another asset she brings to our board,” May added.

