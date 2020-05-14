TC Energy Moves Infrastructure to AWS to Improve Operational Efficiency; Mike Clayville, Chris Foster Quoted

Amazon Web Services has announced that TC Energy will move its entire infrastructure to AWS to modernize its infrastructure and improve operational efficiencies, AWS announced on Thursday .

“By going-all in on AWS, the company is innovating at a faster clip and unlocking insights that are helping to improve the operational efficiency of energy delivery, as well as enhancing its conservation and sustainability practices. They’re finding ways to boost capacity and changing the way they approach business issues,” said Mike Clayville, vice president, Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS.

TC Energy has migrated almost 90 percent of its corporate and commercial applications, including its SAP platform, to AWS. TC Energy will utilize AWS services, including machine learning, analytics, database, serverless, storage and compute to deliver higher resiliency.

The migration has also enabled TC Energy to quickly respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, with TC Energy employees using Amazon WorkSpaces virtual desktops remotely, which has extended the functionality of in-office software resources, so at-home users can work securely from home.

TC Energy has reported a 30 percent decrease in overall costs related to its SAP workloads since migrating to AWS. The company has also focused on optimization, using AWS Reserved Instances and Savings Plans to drive efficiency in its cloud computing usage and capacity planning.

AWS’s Instance Scheduler tool will enable TC Energy to take advantage of the elasticity of the cloud to scale down capacity at night, turning off its workloads unrelated to energy production. TC Energy was able to achieve significant savings that the company is redirecting into further investments in research, development, and innovation, including new machine learning projects.

“Since moving to AWS, we’ve shifted our focus to automating workflows and unlocking efficiencies, rather than operating infrastructure and managing costly and complex upgrades,” said Chris Foster, Vice President, Information Services and Chief Information Officer of TC Energy. “The visibility we now have across our business has helped us to drive efficiency in our operations and explore new solutions to advance our efforts on environmental stewardship.”

