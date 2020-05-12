Telos Offers Cyber Risk Mgmt Tech on Microsoft Azure Government

Telos has incorporated a cyber risk management and cloud compliance suite into Microsoft ’s Azure Government and Azure Government Secret services.

Xacta is designed to produce documentation for enterprise information assurance, accelerate cloud-based workloads and automate risk assessment and compliance reporting processes, Telos said Monday .

The platform can work with Azure Policy and Blueprints to help customers trace compliance status, handle compliance policies and analyze information technology asset information. Users may also automate and streamline tasks under various security frameworks such as the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

“Automating security evaluation of cloud systems reduces the manual effort required for compliance and enables authorizing officials to focus on continuous evaluation of risk,” said Tom Keane, corporate vice president for Azure Global at Microsoft.