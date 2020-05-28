Triumph Named Hydraulic Tech Supplier for Bell’s Army Reconnaissance Aircraft Offering

Bell has tapped Triumph Group's systems and support business to provide reservoir and hydraulic pump assemblies for an aircraft platform the Textron subsidiary is offering to the U.S. Army.

Triumph said Wednesday it will provide the components to support the Bell 360 Invictus prototype that will be used in the demonstration phase of the service branch's Future Attack and Reconnaissance Aircraft competition.

The Army named Bell and Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky business in the shortlist to deliver FARA prototypes.

The Clemmons, N.C.-based fluid power and actuation division of Triumph Systems & Support previously built hydraulic parts for the Bell 525 Relentless program.