USSF Picks PSSC Labs Dashboard in Pitch Day Event

The U.S. Space Force has selected a concept designed by PSSC Labs to anticipate launch conditions in a pitch event organized by the 45th Space Wing.

PSSC Labs has collaborated with two undisclosed companies to develop a dashboard that will allow USSF operators to monitor and detect various launch scenarios through the use of artificial intelligence, graphical tools and a high-performance computing technology, the company said Wednesday .

The company eyes the delivery of the system in the coming weeks.

USSF chose PSSC Labs earlier this year after it delivered nine PowerWulf ZXR1 units and high-performance computing clusters to the 45th Space Wing.