USSF Picks PSSC Labs Dashboard in Pitch Day Event

The U.S. Space Force has selected a concept designed by PSSC Labs to anticipate launch conditions in a pitch event organized by the 45th Space Wing.
PSSC Labs has collaborated with two undisclosed companies to develop a dashboard that will allow USSF operators to monitor and detect various launch scenarios through the use of artificial intelligence, graphical tools and a high-performance computing technology, the company said Wednesday.
The company eyes the delivery of the system in the coming weeks.
USSF chose PSSC Labs earlier this year after it delivered nine PowerWulf ZXR1 units and high-performance computing clusters to the 45th Space Wing.