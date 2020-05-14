Vertical Flight Society Unveils Board Appointees

The Vertical Flight Society has unveiled new appointees for the organization's board of directors.
Marilyn Smith, formerly deputy technical director for aeromechanics at the VFS Technical Council, will assume the role of technical director at the executive committee for two years, the organization said Wednesday.
The organization has also elected regional directors and vice presidents from its 10 regions. The appointees will carry out work from July 1 through June 30, 2022.
Click here to view the list of appointees.
VFS noted that Edward Hoskin, Dan Schultz and Tomasz Krysinski are slated to conclude their tenure as chair, president and secretary respectively on June 30.
Established in 1943, the VFS consists of scientists, engineers and other professionals that are engaged with vertical flight technology.
