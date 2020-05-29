Wash100 Popular Vote Ending June 1st; Must Vote Before Sunday Night Deadline

The votes for the Wash100 Popular Vote continue to flood in at an all-time high. Nearly 16,000 votes have been cast to make this year’s battle for first place the most competitive in Wash100’s seven-year history. However, the end is approaching fast with only three days left to vote before the June 1st deadline. You must cast your votes before midnight on Sunday night. Vote Now!

Over the next three days, the government contracting (GovCon) community holds the power to determine the most significant executive of consequence to the sector for 2020. After almost five months of debate and a record turnout of votes, the winner will finally be revealed on June 1st.

Heading into the last weekend, Guidehouse CEO Scott McIntyre is holding onto first place. Although, his spot is being challenged by Juliane Gallina, CIO of team CIA, who sits in second place and Gina Haspel, director of the CIA remains locked into third place.

In addition, Tiffanny Gates, president and CEO of Novetta and the 2019 Wash100 Popular Vote victor, has made progress over the past week, moving from tenth to ninth place to gain some traction on her ascent before the clock runs out on Sunday night.

With your votes, any executive has the opportunity to overtake first place before the deadline. Do your part. Vote Now!

About The Wash100

This year represents our sixth annual Wash100 Award selection. The Wash100 is the premier group of private and public sector leaders selected by Executive Mosaic’s organizational and editorial leadership as the most influential leaders in the GovCon sector. These leaders demonstrate skills in leadership, innovation, achievement, and vision.

Visit the Wash100 site to learn about the other 99 winners of the 2020 Wash100 Award. On the site, you can submit your 10 votes for the GovCon executives of consequence that you believe will have the most significant impact in 2020.