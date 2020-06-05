5N Plus, SolAero Receive DoD Contracts to Sustain Semiconductor, Satellite Tech Manufacturing Processes

The Department of Defense has awarded 5N Plus' semiconductors business and satellite solar power company SolAero Technologies separate contracts worth $18.45M combined to help both manufacturers sustain production operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lt. Col. Mike Andrews, a Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement released Friday that DoD issued both awards under the Defense Production Act Title 3 program.
5N Plus received a 39-month, $12.5M contract to integrate product and process capabilities at a company facility in St. George, Utah, as part of a project to develop and qualify semiconductors for space program use.
SolAero will aim to increase its production of satellite solar panels and cells under a $6M contract.
DoD expects the Albuquerque, N.M.-based company to retain critical staff who will support the integration of advanced solar cells with photovoltaic assemblies and covered interconnected cells.
