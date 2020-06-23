Aerojet Rocketdyne Reaches THAAD Motor, Control Tech Delivery Milestone; Eileen Drake Quoted

Eileen Drake
Aerojet Rocketdyne has completed delivery of a milestone 600th delivery of boost motor and divert-and-attitude control system to the Missile Defense Agency's Terminal High Altitude Area Defense program.
The company said Monday it now manufactures the THAAD solid rocket engine technology at facilities located in Huntsville, Ala., and Camden, Ark.
Production of the DACS thruster, designed to support the weapon's kinetic kill vehicle in missile interception, takes place at a Los Angeles factory.
The Lockheed Martin-built THAAD system works to help defend armed forces and critical infrastructure from ballistic missile threats.
Eileen Drake, president and CEO at Aerojet Rocketdyne, said the company has worked over the past two years to transfer production efforts from its Sacramento, Calif., facility and support the MDA's flight testing activities.
