Akima Subsidiary Gets USAF Helicopter Maintenance Task Order

Akima
An Akima subsidiary has received a five-year, $9.7M task order to help the U.S Air Force maintain rotary-wing aircraft.
Akima Logistics Services will perform organizational-level maintenance work on helicopters, engines and ground and support equipment at Fairchild AF Base in Washington, the company said Wednesday.
The branch awarded the task order under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity Helicopter Maintenance Consolidation contract.
