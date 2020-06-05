Alion Wins Spot on $950M Joint All Domain C2 Support IDIQ; Katie Selbe Quoted

Katie Selbe
Alion Science and Technology will support the Joint All Domain Command and Control program under a potential five-year, $950 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, the company announced Thursday.
“Alion will continue to focus on the needs of warfighters bringing innovation to the problem at hand to solve the critical needs of our customers. That is our top priority, and will continue to drive how we bring innovation to the forefront,” said Katie Selbe, senior vice president and general manager of Alion’s cyber network solutions group.
The multilevel effort will focus on developing and operating systems that would function as a unified force across the air, land, sea, space, cyber and electromagnetic spectrum domains.
The Department of Defense announced the IDIQ award and its recipients on May 29. Alion is one of 27 awardees selected to support maturation, demonstration and proliferation of technology across platforms and domains using an open systems design, software and algorithms to power the JADC2 infrastructure.
AFLCMC received 28 offers for the contract, which runs through May 28, 2025.
