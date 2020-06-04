Satya Akula
Amyx has been awarded the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Account Management Provisioning System (AMPS) Sustainment task order under the DLA J6 Enterprise Technology Services (JETS) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, the company announced Thursday.
“We are excited about the addition of these two contracts as we continue to provide exceptional support to the Defense Logistics Agency as well as full-spectrum IT support across many federal government agencies,” said Satya Akula, president and CEO of Amyx.
Under the task order, Amyx will support DLA’s critical Identity Management (IDM) and provisioning system through the Identity lifecycle for DLA systems and users. Amyx will integrate the Oracle Identity Management suite of tools, including Oracle Identity Analytics (OIA), to support DLA and Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) systems and users.
In addition, Amyx will provide application integration, sustainment, interface development, testing, reporting, cyber security and training. Amyx was also awarded the two-year, Chief Information Officer Solutions and Partners 3 (CIO-SP3) Small Business IDIQ.
“CIO-SP3 Small Business Contract Holders have gone through a rigorous source selection process prior to award, ensuring the pool of contractors are the best-of-the-best, resulting in significant savings in time, money and resources," said NIH Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center (NITAAC).
Under the contract, Amyx will enhance CIO-SP3 federal agencies IT solutions. The contract serves as a National Institutes of Health vehicle administered by NITAAC.
“With the addition of our 20th DLA JETS task order and the ability to assist agencies who use CIO-SP3, Amyx employees are eager to continue making an impact in light of the current pandemic environment,” Akula concluded.
Amyx Secures DLA System Sustainment Task Order, CIO-SP3 Small Business IDIQ Spot; Satya Akula Quoted
