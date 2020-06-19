Anchore to Help Air Force Deploy Software Container Security Platform

Anchore will further develop container platforms designed to secure the U.S. Air Force software supply chain as part of a $2.25M Small Business Innovation Research Phase II contract awarded through the branch's AFWERX program.

The company said Thursday its technology uses an automated DevSecOps worklow methodology to identify and address vulnerabilities that threaten software security.

During the past 12 months, Anchore has helped the Air Force build and manage its DevSecOps Platform One.

“The Platform One software factory is designed to ensure that hardened containers are made available at every stage of the software development lifecycle," said Air Force Maj. Rob Slaughter.

A team of Anchore engineers will work to incorporate deep image inspection and compliance enforcement tools into the platform under SBIR's second phase.