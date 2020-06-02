Army Issues Solicitation for Joint Enterprise Data Interoperability Program

The U.S. Army is seeking additional vendors with access to required Department of Defense networks to provide support services for the Joint Enterprise Data Interoperability program.

A notice published Monday says companies should have the certifications to access DoD-wide networks including Secure Internet Protocol Router and Non-Secure Internet Protocol Router networks, Mission Partner Environment and NATO information networks.

Nextgov reported the Army intends to address logistics data sharing gaps and improve interoperability between the Joint Services, NATO and other coalition partners through the JEDI program. The service issued the solicitation after it awarded a sole-source contract to Nexus Life Cycle Management in August 2019.

The military branch seeks several services to improve logistics functional area services interoperability between U.S. Army Europe and NATO. The Army wants potential contractors to help facilitate interoperability between LOGFAS and Movement and Funding Automated Support Tool for in-theater movement requests, support the use of NATO Shareable Operational Resources Tool with Enhanced Forward Presence units and advance in-transit visibility tracking of multinational and joint forces, among others.

Responses are due June 15, according to the notice.