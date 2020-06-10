Army, Navy Order FLIR-Built Robots for Explosive Ordnance Disposal

FLIR Systems has received two contracts worth $23.5M combined from the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army to supply more than 160 medium robotic systems intended for military explosive ordnance disposal missions.

Both services ordered Centaur unmanned ground vehicles along with accessories and spares through the Man Transportable Robotic System Increment II program, the company said Tuesday.

Centaur is designed to neutralize improvised and unactivated explosives and perform other tasks that require handling of hazardous materials during chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense operations.

Endeavor Robotics, which FLIR acquired last year, was chosen by the Army in 2017 as an EOD robot supplier.

U.S. armed forces have placed more than $65M in orders for almost 500 Centaur systems since March.

FLIR is scheduled to commence deliveries under the two new orders in the third quarter.