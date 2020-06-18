Oshkosh Defense has been awarded a $61.8M contract modification to build more trailers for the U.S. Army's Joint Light Tactical Vehicle fleet.
The company said Wednesday it will increase the amount of the JLTV trailer options from 32 to 3,541 and perform deliveries through 2021.
A JLTV trailer can accommodate more than 5K pounds of payload, travel at a speed of up to 70 miles per hour and operate with older Army ground vehicles such as Humvees. The platform also features an anti-lock braking system, Oshkosh noted.
Army Contracting Command-Detroit Arsenal issued the contract modification.
Army Orders JLTV Trailers From Oshkosh Defense
Oshkosh Defense has been awarded a $61.8M contract modification to build more trailers for the U.S. Army's Joint Light Tactical Vehicle fleet.
The company said Wednesday it will increase the amount of the JLTV trailer options from 32 to 3,541 and perform deliveries through 2021.
A JLTV trailer can accommodate more than 5K pounds of payload, travel at a speed of up to 70 miles per hour and operate with older Army ground vehicles such as Humvees. The platform also features an anti-lock braking system, Oshkosh noted.
Army Contracting Command-Detroit Arsenal issued the contract modification.