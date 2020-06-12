Army Plans Industry Day for Future Aircraft Mission Systems

The U.S. Army has indicated its plan to host a virtual briefing event on or before July 13 to supplement its market research into potential mission system configurations for two aircraft acquisition programs.

The military service said in a SAM notice posted Thursday it will explore hardware and software offerings that can be integrated into the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft and the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft.

The branch is also interested in conceptual technologies for consideration in follow-on FLRAA and FARA increments.

Project offices will facilitate virtual one-on-one sessions with interested vendors from July 14 to 16. Applicants have until June 19 to submit meeting requests along with descriptions of system offerings.