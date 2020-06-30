ASRC Federal Subsidiary Appraised at CMMI V2.0 Maturity Level 5

A subsidiary of ASRC Federal has secured CMMI Institute certification for level 5 maturity under the Capability Maturity Model Integration Version 2.0 framework for development standards and processes.
ASRC Federal Mission Solutions received the program's highest level rating that serves to signify its "optimized" approach for managing business processes, the company said Monday.
The CMMI Version 2.0 guidance is intended to help organizations review internal operations and identify areas of improvement.
AFMS works with government customers to help them build data collection, processing and analytics platforms.
